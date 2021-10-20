Connect with us

BASF Announces 2021-2022 Automotive Color Trends Collection

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

BASF announced that its designers for its Coatings division have delved into new color spaces for the 2021-2022 Automotive Color Trends collection. Borrowing a phenomenon from quantum mechanics, this year’s collection is called “Superposition,” which is a state where the limitation of binary systems is overcome.

In other words, things aren’t just black or white, heads or tails, one or zero. The world has an uncountable number of variations, and this collection immerses itself in those variations. The colors benefit from an unlimited vocabulary of design, which can be playful and serious, comfortable and disturbing, or clear and chaotic all at the same time.

EMEA – Eye-opening and Thought-Provoking Colors

Colors designed for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) use familiar color positions, but change them with the help of new effects, subtle color gradients or a specific sparkle behavior. Shades of gray change their colorfulness according to the angle of view. Shades of blue are light, reflective and structure the surface.

“These eye-opening and thought-provoking colors are a superposition of complex tones that challenge our perception,” said Mark Gutjahr, head of Automotive Color Design, EMEA.

Asia Pacific – Recharge and Think Ahead

Asia Pacific saw societal change as its biggest trend for 2021. Many used the time they had to recharge, think ahead and build energy for the future.

Out of a uniformity in thoughts, products and materials of the past came flexibility and freedom. Everybody and everything should be accepted – not only people, but also products and materials. Everything can be flexible.

“Asia Pacific’s key colors are light, clean shades evoking the exciting look of spring and the forward-looking hope it brings,” said Chiharu Matsuhara, head of Automotive Design for Asia Pacific. “They show a higher level of understanding of our diverse world.”

North America – The Concept of Balance

North America’s future color designs looked to the concept of balance that strikes a chord with human steadfastness. The color spaces are anchored in optimism and resilience, and show the potential for humanity to move forward despite the challenges.

“We found the equilibrium between the natural and the synthetic world to create calming, unwavering and thought-provoking colors,” said Paul Czornij, head of Automotive Design for the Americas. “They draw the viewer into unique sensations that operate on multiple non-binary levels.”

Color Expertise of the Coatings Division

Every year, the designers of BASF’s Coatings division study future trends which they use as foundation for the development of surface, texture and color positions. They draw inspiration from industry, fashion, consumer products, nature and more. This research is shared with BASF’s customers, the automotive designers, to drive future mass production plans.

For more information about the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit basf-coatings.com.

