BASF Announces Newest ColorSource Distributor

BASF Refinish has announced the appointment of its newest ColorSource member, Crest Industries (CRS), as a BASF single line distributor in the St. Louis, Mo., market.

CRS has been supplying the collision repair industry for the past 50 years by providing customized solutions for nuts, bolts, abrasives, body fillers, seam sealer and a variety of specialty products. The company will now be able to offer its customers the complete line of BASF Refinish coatings that include Glasurit, R-M and Limco product lines.

“The team at Crest is excited to be an authorized BASF distributor,” said Mike Garlik, president of CRS. “This is an exciting time for the CRS team to be partnering with BASF and celebrating our 50th anniversary in 2021.”

Rich Garlik was one of the original founders of Crest Products located in Wyandotte, Mich., in the early 60s. Later in 1971, Garlik partnered with his high school friend, Jim Syrett, and together they created the Crest Industries midwest territory that covers multiple states. Syrett’s strong finance background complements Garlik’s sales and marketing knowledge and experience. Their partnership has spanned 30 years, expanding their business to four locations before passing it on to the next generation.