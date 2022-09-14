 BASF Announces Theme of 2022-2023 Automotive Color Trends Collection
BASF Announces Theme of 2022-2023 Automotive Color Trends Collection

News

BASF Announces Theme of 2022-2023 Automotive Color Trends Collection

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

BASF has announced that the theme of their 2022-2023 automotive color trends collection is called New Array, providing innovative shades with an increasing focus on sustainability and functionality, while still moving into new and exciting color spaces.

Click Here to Read More
Each year, designers for BASF’s Coatings division create a new collection to inspire automotive designers around the globe. The collection title New Array refers to the thoughtful process of ordering values and responding to new needs. Think of it like being on an escalator — it’s a mode of transportation that does not belong to the previous nor the next level, taking the rider to a liminal space in-between. This collection immerses itself in that space to look forward at the future of mobility.

EMEA — The Doors of Possibility are Open

The colors of Europe, Middle East and Africa reach high chromaticity with spectacular new pigments — enabling beautiful and intense new shades.

The darker tones are fine and smooth. Neutral color shades play with a virtual look by adding subtle color information. Effects are there to support the idea and visual impression.

“Overall, identity is shown not only through uniqueness, but also in the ability to subtly extend the already unique character of diverse color positions or effects,” said Mark Gutjahr, head of Automotive Color Design, EMEA.

Asia Pacific — Standing in a Liminal Space

Standing in a liminal space, the colors of Asia Pacific bring us comfort, happiness, spice and solutions reflecting human individuality, which is expanding and gaining importance. They show people how to live gently and vividly with their own narratives.

“AP’s colors shape a positive and realistic future,” said Chiharu Matsuhara, head of Automotive Design for AP. “They draw your own story allowing you to align with your colorful identity away from the social pressures.”

The Americas — Visions of Progress

Society is grappling with its directional pull, whether to move in a radically different aesthetic without losing touch with sophisticated appearance and compelling effects. Visions of progress emanate through the Americas colors with depth, texture and compatibility. Expressions of natural and simplified options beckon both individuals and communities to embrace liminal spaces.

“Dealing with a plethora of emotions and conditions associated with both individual and communal identities, one may find solace and acceptance beyond the typical confines of tangible life,” said Liz Hoffman, head of Automotive Design for the Americas. “Moving through the liminal uncertainty may ultimately provide grounding and opportunities to see into the future.”

Color Expertise of the Coatings Division

Every year, the designers of BASF’s Coatings division study future trends which they use as foundation for the development of surface, texture and color positions. They draw inspiration from industry, fashion, consumer products, nature, technology and more. This research is shared with BASF’s customers, the automotive designers, to drive future mass production plans.

For more information on the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit basf-coatings.com.

