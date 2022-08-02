 BASF, Bogi Lateiner Drive Initiative to Recruit More Women to Auto Industry
BodyShop Business

on

on

on

on

News

BASF, Bogi Encourage More Women to Consider Auto Careers

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Bogi Lateiner has partnered with BASF and Volvo to complete another All-Female Build, a project designed to encourage more women to consider work in automotive trades.

Click Here to Read More
Both BASF and Lateiner, founder of Girl Gang Garage, share a passion for promoting diversity in the trades. More than 150 women from around the world participated in the historic build, including a week-long takeover by seven BASF women.

The project, called Iron Maven, is a 1961 Volvo PV544 retrofitted with the 415-horsepower powertrain and hundreds of other systems, parts and components from a 2021 Volvo S60 T8 Recharge Polestar Engineered sedan. The Volvo Cars Technical Support team, based in both the U.S. and Sweden, assisted with select component and system integrations.

“This opportunity is a dream come true for so many women,” said Lateiner, owner of Girl Gang Garage. “It takes a lot of guts to step out and try something big that you’ve never done, and these women are doing it. I love watching each of them realize how strong and talented they really are.”

Lateiner, BASF and painter Connie Manjavinos created three paint colors that each represent a unique piece of Volvo’s long history:

  • She Is Sage Green – A light green color that plays off the color used on Volvo’s first pure electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge
  • Resilient Gray – A gray color inspired by the array of options available on current Volvo luxury cars and SUVs
  • Rebel Berry Purple – A purple color that is a modern interpretation of several purple tones available on heritage Volvo products throughout the years

“We are excited to see more women chase their dreams of working in the trades,” said Tina Nelles, marketing services manager for BASF Refinish. “I believe this build is having a really strong, positive impact on the industry. It is an honor to work with Girl Gang Garage to drive this initiative and get more people involved.”

Fans can choose one of three colors to paint the Iron Maven here. Submissions will be accepted until
Aug. 3, 2022.

This will be the second unveil at the BASF booth for Lateiner ahead of the 2022 SEMA show
in the Las Vegas Convention Center on Nov. 1, 2022.

In this article:
