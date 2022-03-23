 BASF Continues Global Partnership with WorldSkills
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

BASF Continues Global Partnership with WorldSkills

on

Kansas Passes SEMA-supported Classic Car Legislation

on

Fix Auto USA Celebrates Female Franchisee for Women's History Month

on

NORTHEAST Show Delivers Crowded Show Floor, Full Classes
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

Trending Now

Legislation: Kansas Passes SEMA-supported Classic Car Legislation

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Celebrates Female Franchisee for Women’s History Month

News: BASF Continues Global Partnership with WorldSkills

Events: NORTHEAST Show Delivers Crowded Show Floor, Full Classes

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

BASF Continues Global Partnership with WorldSkills

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

BASF announced that its Coatings division has signed a new multi-year global industry partnership with WorldSkills International.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The agreement continues BASF’s longstanding commitment to developing new talent in the automotive refinish industry and solidifies BASF’s support of the next global WorldSkills Competition, which will be held in Shanghai in October 2022.

Founded in 1950 and held every two years in different parts of the world, WorldSkills Competitions are the gold standard of excellence for up-and-coming talent to show off their vocational skills. Young competitors reach new heights, while getting the training and skills needed to enter the world of work. WorldSkills competitions have been on hold since 2020, due to the global pandemic, and BASF’s sponsorship is meant to help competitors embrace the challenge, reconnect and recalibrate after the delay.

Advertisement

“BASF realizes the need for young, well-trained talent is growing worldwide and is proud to partner with WorldSkills,” said Fabien Boschetti, director, Global Marketing, Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions. “The event brings together young people, industry, government, education and institutions to promote the benefits of our industry. It helps them turn their passion into a profession as a skilled car painter.

“Vocational skills are more important than ever. Young people will lead us on the road to global economic recovery and help us confront future challenges. BASF is proud to partner with WorldSkills International for the next three years through this agreement with the first right to continue beyond that.”

Advertisement

Competitors from more than 60 countries are expected to attend the 46th WorldSkills Competition Oct. 12-17, 2022 in Shanghai, China. Car painting is one of the 63 different skill competitions that will be held. Those competing in the car painting category will use products from BASF’s premium refinish brand Glasurit, as they have in the past.

BASF China has recently signed the letter of intent with the WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 Executive Bureau as the exclusive car painting sponsor of WorldSkills Shanghai.

“As the world and BASF prepares for the grand finals of WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai this year, we’re very excited to use our extensive knowledge, people and training excellence supported by Refinity digital tools in China on a global platform to help prepare a next generation of spray painters in a refinish world now driven by sustainability and digitalization benchmarks,” said Patrick Zhao, senior vice president, BASF Coatings Solutions Asia Pacific. “The program will help build both economic and social prosperity in the profession.”

Advertisement

At the same time, WorldSkills will open its WorldSkills Museum to the public. Situated on the banks of the Huangpu River in Yangpu District, the museum is the first of its kind in the world. New exhibits, including Glasurit, will tell the story of how skills have changed and impacted the lives of people and societies around the world.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Maaco Earns Top Honors at 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards

News: New ASE Chairman Delivers Message to Automotive Industry

News: Malco Primary Sponsor for No. 5 Car in NASCAR Pit Boss 250

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving N.J. Woman

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business