BASF Customer Celebrates 60 Years in Automotive Refinish Business

BASF announced that it recently awarded Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota of Toronto, Ontario, for over 60 successful years of being in business and their longstanding partnership as an R-M customer.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Front row (L to R): Jover Papag, appraiser; Danny Jamal, general manager; Lawrence Dimitriev, appraiser. Back row (L to R): Paul Soliere, BASF regional business manager; John Bennett, manager; Paul Downer, assistant manager. In 1958, Ken Shaw Sr. started the business as a Sunoco service station after first emigrating from Ireland to Canada. Five years later, he opened Ken Shaw Motors and began selling new vehicles to the public. He started with Renault and later added Toyota to the franchise in 1968, leading to record sales. It was after this rapid success that Shaw decided to expand into the collision segment of the industry and purchased Kingsway Collision in 1971. Since 1990, the business has operated in its current location as Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota Collision Center, growing both its customer base and facility space to keep up with demand. Since 2015, they have expanded the production space, office area and customer lounge totaling 15,000 square feet, adding an additional 10,000 square feet to the metal shop and parts management areas in 2019.

Advertisement