BASF Expands Automotive Coatings Application Center in Mangalore, India

BASF announced it has expanded its Automotive Coatings Application Center at the Coatings Technology Center in Mangalore, India.

The BASF team at the new Automotive Coatings Application Center at the Coatings Technology Center in Mangalore, India

As an integral part of BASF’s existing research and development (R&D) facilities for automotive coatings solutions, the automotive coatings application center covers over 4,300 square feet of floor area and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, such as a high-precision, climate-controlled spraybooth and electrostatic rotary bell applicators, and an advanced quick connection system for electrostatic applications. The facility is meticulously designed to enable customer-oriented R&D activities coupled by accurate simulation of OEM paint shops.

“The expansion of the application center is an important addition to serve the Indian market with high-quality coatings solutions,” said Narayan Krishnamohan, managing director, BASF India Ltd. and Head, BASF Group Companies in India. “It symbolizes our strong commitment to supporting the automotive industry’s long-term growth in India.”