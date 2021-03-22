Connect with us

BASF Extends Commercial Supplier Agreement with Mercedes-Benz

BASF announced it has recently secured a multi-year contract with Mercedes-Benz in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region that extends its longstanding, commercially approved supplier status with the car company to Australia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

The agreement, which builds upon its success with Mercedes-Benz in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, includes its Glasurit and R-M premium automotive refinishing brands and RODIM paint-related products. Efficient digital color solutions, world-class training solutions and technical support, as well as a suite of exclusively branded Vision360 advanced business management solutions designed to increase body shop performance and efficiency, are also part of the agreement.

“We are both proud and excited to be able to extend our proven partnership with Mercedes-Benz to this dynamic region,” said Chris Jackman, director of global strategic account management, BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions. “Our focus on product innovation, eco-efficient solutions, digital business management solutions and training dovetails well with Mercedes-Benz’s own vision of innovation and sustainability, and the agreement positions both companies well to grow together. Mercedes-Benz has also been one of our earliest test customers for our new digital solutions, which has helped drive business efficiency throughout the body shop network.”

As part of the offer to Mercedes-Benz, BASF will deliver a complete offering of digital and data solutions including its highly efficient digital color management tools, which help body shops speed up workflows. Its digital portable spectrophotometers precisely measure the color on the car, and quickly and easily take the painter to the desired mixing formula.

