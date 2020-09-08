BASF Launches Glasurit 100 Line

Glasurit, the premium refinish paint brand of BASF, introduces its most advanced waterborne basecoat system – 100 Line. Focusing on a new standard of sustainability, process efficiency and product quality, the new line meets the highest requirements of modern body shops.

Since 1888, Glasurit has stood for perfection and world-class luxury, along with social and ecological responsibility. The 100 Line helps customers become more competitive and increase net profits, improve their environmental footprint and drive overall performance. Glasurit 100 Line is the first basecoat line on the market with a VOC value of 250 g/l, a 40% reduction from traditional waterborne basecoats, and far lower than any global VOC requirements. The new line will fit and expand Glasurit’s existing product portfolio, consisting of: 90 Line, 55 Line and 22 Line.

“Glasurit 100 Line is a game-changer for our customers,” said Fabien Boschetti, director, Global Marketing, BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions. “Not only does it offer them unprecedented quality and efficiency, but it has set a new sustainability standard with the lowest VOC values on the market. When you add this to its excellent color stability, robustness in application and its environmental attributes, 100 Line is the most innovative and sustainable paint system in the industry for getting more car jobs done.

“When comparing with existing basecoat lines in the market, customers can expect savings of up to 35% in overall process times through faster application and shorter flash-off cycles. Another 20% savings can be made as material consumption is reduced.”

Glasurit 100 Line consists of innovative pigment technology which ensures body shops are prepared for the current and future spectrum of brilliant colors in the automotive industry. 100 Line’s color stability is robust and highly resistant to external influences. In addition, Glasurit leads with its digital color management solutions and takes the search for the right color to a new level with Glasurit’s spectrophotometer SmartSCAN. Customers can easily and quickly identify the precise colors and gain access to thousands of color formulas.

In addition to the new waterborne basecoat line, Glasurit 100 Line customers also benefit from a total solution with the promise to deliver quality repairs profitably. This includes a web-based KPI reporting tool named Perform100 providing all key figures at a glance, helping body shop managers to always have a clear overview of how their business is operating. Solve100 rounds out the total solution, with a premium concierge color matching support program.

The new basecoat line will be made available globally in Q3-2020, starting in select countries.