BASF Launches New Interactive Learning Experience for Refinish Business

BASF announced it has rolled out an all-new elevated training program, Vision+ Educational Expertise Learning University, which it states is “learning made simple. Your style, your pace.”

The enhancement is elevating BASF’s training with a simplified, comprehensive, user-friendly digital learning solution for refinish business and technical experts.

Students can enjoy an interactive curriculum designed to improve performance, increase productivity, enrich end-user satisfaction, enhance safety and minimize environmental concerns.

Course specifics include product knowledge, process improvements, refinish techniques, specialty finish repair and collision center management. Each student has access to online learning journeys, extensive search capabilities, live support and other resources to help

promote engagement and track progress.

“Learning University is a game changer when it comes to educating our customers with the training they need,” said Lisa Wyatt, eLearning Lead for BASF Refinish. “One of the benefits of this solution is that it provides content that suits all learning styles. It takes into consideration your learning preferences and delivers it your style, your pace.”



Several new offerings will be added to the current learning portfolio. Technical topics include safety, color, mixing, product and process courses, while new business courses cover vehicle intake, scheduling, disassembly, parts handling, repair plans and other areas of focus pertaining to collision repair management.

Learning University launched on Feb. 16, 2021. To request access, click here.