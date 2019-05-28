BASF Named General Motors Supplier of the Year for 14th Time

Left to right: Anirvan Coomer (executive director, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, GM), Sean McKeon (vice president, OEM Coatings, BASF), Dirk Bremm (president, BASF’s Coatings division) and Greg Warden (executive director and global functional leader – Body Engineering, GM) at the GM Supplier of the Year award ceremony.

BASF was named a 2018 General Motors Supplier of the Year for the 14th time since 2002. The award is presented to suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation and total enterprise cost.

“We hold our suppliers to a high bar,” said Steve Kiefer, senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain for GM. “They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life.”

Award winners represent companies that provide products and services to GM in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services.

With its broad array of color solutions, modern paint processes, engineering plastics advancements and polyurethane technologies, BASF helps GM improve productivity and environmental performance. BASF’s Coatings division provides its time-and-resource-saving Integrated Paint Process to GM and supplies many GM plants with advanced coating technologies.

“This award is a result of strong customer focus from the whole organization.,” said Dirk Bremm, president of BASF’s Coatings division. “Our business relationship with GM is centered around innovation, performance and continuously enhancing the customer experience.”

Bremm accepted the award on behalf of BASF at the 27th annual awards ceremony at GM Global Headquarters in Detroit on May 15.

