BASF Opens Submissions for 2022 R-M Calendar

BASF Refinish announced that submissions are now open for its 2022 R-M Calendar. If you have a vehicle painted with R-M products that you would like to see in the calendar, BASF wants to hear from you.

The calendar will be distributed to collision shops and car enthusiasts across the U.S. and Canada. Vehicles painted with R-M products can be submitted here until July 25, 2021.

Winners will be notified during the month of July. Photos containing watermarks, logos or other added elements will not be accepted. Questions about eligibility and other requirements can be directed to [email protected].

For more information on BASF Refinish, visit basfrefinish.com.

