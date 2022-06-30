News: BASF Opens Submissions for 2023 R-M Calendar
BASF Refinish announced that submissions are now open for its 2023 R-M Calendar showcasing vehicles painted with R-M Products.
Beginning this month, BASF will be collecting submissions to compete for a spot in the 2023 R-M
calendar that will be distributed to collision shops and car enthusiasts across the U.S. and
Canada. Vehicles painted with R-M products can be submitted here until July 25, 2022.
Winners will be notified during the month of August. Photos containing watermarks, logos or
other added elements will not be accepted. Questions about eligibility and other requirements
can be directed to [email protected].