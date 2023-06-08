BASF Opens Submissions for 2024 R-M Calendar

Do you have a vehicle painted with R-M products that you would like to see in a calendar? BASF Refinish wants to hear from you.

Beginning this month, BASF is collecting submissions to compete for a spot in the 2024 R-M calendar that will be distributed to collision shops and car enthusiasts across the U.S. and Canada. Vehicles painted with R-M products can be submitted at bit.ly/43qINE0 until July 3, 2023.

Winners will be notified during the month of August. Photos containing watermarks, logos or other added elements will not be accepted.

Questions about eligibility and other requirements can be directed to [email protected].