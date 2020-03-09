BASF Presents Great 8 at Detroit Autorama

Long days and nights of hard work paid off for eight contenders in this year’s Ridler competition as judges chose their vehicles from the Detroit Autorama showroom floor to include in BASF’s Great 8 finalists.

Click Here to Read More

Tina Nelles, marketing services manager for BASF Refinish, presented the BASF Great 8 on the opening day of the show after each vehicle was selected from a larger line-up to compete for the coveted Ridler Award.

The Great 8 finalists for 2020 are:

1955 Chevy “Brute Force”, owner: Bob Matranga – Irvine, Calif.

1969 Camaro, owner: Tim and Angie Wheeler – Muskogee, Okla.

1929 Ford Model A Truck “Driftwood”, owner: Greg and Gail Wilson – Louisville, Ky.

1963 Chevrolet Station Wagon “Impressive”, owner: Brad, Brady and Cory Ranweiler – New Ulm, Minn. *2020 Ridler Winner

1934 Ford Truck “Staxx”, owner: Jerry Logan – Toledo, Wash.

1956 Olds 98 “Oldssled”, owner: Jeff Hess – Woodland, Calif.

1955 Cadillac Coupe Deville, owner: Frank and Demi Hinmon – Genoa, Nev.

1966 Ford F-100, owner: George Conrad – Huron, Ohio

“The work and detail on these cars is phenomenal,” said Nelles, who presented the Great 8 for the second year in a row. “You can see the amount of creativity and passion that was put into each one. I would like to personally congratulate each BASF Great 8 finalist in this year’s competition. Their work is truly stunning.”