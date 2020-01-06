Connect with us

News

BASF R-M Best Painter Contest 2020 North American Finals to be held in Whitehouse, Ohio

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

BASF has announced that, from Feb. 27-29, 2020, the industry’s most talented painters across the U.S. and Canada will compete in Whitehouse, Ohio, at the North American finals to be named R-M’s North America Best Painter.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

BASF will sponsor a trip for the winner of the competition to represent North America at the International Finals held later this year in Paris, France, where they will compete against 15 other finalists from around the world.

Judges for the competition will be made up of a panel of North American head trainers and industry experts who will focus on two main categories:

  • Digital competency and fast productive solutions (i.e. leveraging UV technology during the damage repair process)
  • Safety and sustainability – demonstration of best safety practices and sustainable processes, including use of the R-M Onyx HD Waterborne system

In 2016, Myles Veljacic, a British Columbia native, took home third place at the International R-M Best Painter Contest held in Clermont, France.

Advertisement

“It was an unbelievable experience,” said Veljacic. “The competition was very tight. I was extremely happy to keep up with 14 of the best painters in the industry.”

Added BASF Refinish Marketing Manager Jane Niemi, “This is a really exciting time for BASF. We get to witness these young painters do their best work using our paint while our own technical experts judge their work. BASF is proud to support the knowledge and product needed to make this event a success.”

Painters interested in participating in the event can apply online here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

BASF R-M Best Painter Contest 2020 North American Finals to be held in Whitehouse, Ohio

on

Assured Performance Appoints New Vice President of Technical Compliance and Network Performance

on

HD Repair Forum’s 2020 Event Designed to Prepare Industry Leaders for Change and Growth

on

AASP/NJ Offers January Training Meeting on Employment Law
Advertisement
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Advertisement

Recent Posts

News: BASF R-M Best Painter Contest 2020 North American Finals to be held in Whitehouse, Ohio

News: Assured Performance Appoints New Vice President of Technical Compliance and Network Performance

Events: HD Repair Forum’s 2020 Event Designed to Prepare Industry Leaders for Change and Growth

Associations: AASP/NJ Offers January Training Meeting on Employment Law

News: Fred Martin Collision Center Wins Nationwide’s National Showmanship of Excellence Award
Current Video

Guess the Car

Advertisement

Digital Edition

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Letters

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers-Minnesota Introduces Anti-Steering Bill

Court Rules California Couple Entitled to Diminished Value from Mercury Insurance

News

BASF Automotive Refinish Expands Distribution in California
Connect
Get BodyShop Business in your inbox every weekday

This is some text encouraging people to sign up for the newsletter.