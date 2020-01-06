BASF R-M Best Painter Contest 2020 North American Finals to be held in Whitehouse, Ohio

BASF has announced that, from Feb. 27-29, 2020, the industry’s most talented painters across the U.S. and Canada will compete in Whitehouse, Ohio, at the North American finals to be named R-M’s North America Best Painter.

BASF will sponsor a trip for the winner of the competition to represent North America at the International Finals held later this year in Paris, France, where they will compete against 15 other finalists from around the world.

Judges for the competition will be made up of a panel of North American head trainers and industry experts who will focus on two main categories:

Digital competency and fast productive solutions (i.e. leveraging UV technology during the damage repair process)

Safety and sustainability – demonstration of best safety practices and sustainable processes, including use of the R-M Onyx HD Waterborne system

In 2016, Myles Veljacic, a British Columbia native, took home third place at the International R-M Best Painter Contest held in Clermont, France.