BASF Selects Winner of R-M Best Painter Contest

BASF announced that Jeffrey Naugle took home first place at this year’s North American Finals for the R-M Best Painter Contest held in Whitehouse, Ohio Feb. 26-27.

Naugle, a paint technician for Glass and Sons Collision in Reading, Pa., won a trip to Paris, France, sponsored by BASF. He will represent North America at the International Finals later this year and compete against finalists from 17 countries around the globe.

Each technician competed for high scores in categories including repair processes, timing, material consumption and quality of repair. They also needed to pass a color tint skills test proving their understanding of how making changes to original formulas can cause color shifts. Members of the panel included BASF technical experts alongside guest judges Jonathan Goolsby of Goolsby Customs and KC Mathieu of KC’s Paint Shop.

“Being a part of the contest was a huge honor and I was grateful to be included,” said Naugle. “Winning first place was a huge surprise, and I was speechless. I can’t wait to represent North America in the international competition and further my skills using R-M products.”

Tony Sanfilippo, paint technician for Global Impact Solutions in Troy, Mich., won second place in the competition, and Joe Deptula, paint technician for Thomas Waldron CARSTAR in Worcester, Mass., won third.

“As a first-time host of this event, it was really cool to see the excitement and passion from each participant as they competed,” said Tina Nelles, marketing services manager for BASF Refinish. “Each of the guys was extremely talented, and it was difficult for the judges to select the winners. We are excited for what North America will be bringing to the international finals later this year as Jeff competes against his peers from around the world.”