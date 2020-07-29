BASF Signs Preferred Supplier Partnership with Jaguar Land Rover in Asia Pacific

BASF’s Coatings division and Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) global headquarters have signed a cooperation agreement with Glasurit and R-M, premium refinish paint brands of BASF, to support the development and implementation of JLR’s Global Body & Paint Programme covering 16 importer countries and markets in Asia Pacific.

Under the agreement, the partners will commit to a long-term strategic collaboration that enables them to exceed the industry standard in vehicle body repair and paint refinish. The partnership includes the supply of refinish products and color-matching solutions. Additionally, a dedicated regional body and paint manager has been appointed to help develop and implement JLR’s Global Body & Paint Program in the region.

BASF will work closely with JLR to ensure the total branded paint solutions meet their stringent repair specifications and process standards, supported from a global support network that offers guaranteed methods and expertise. In addition to Glasurit and R-M paint solutions, RODIM’s user-friendly accessories for painters are included to ensure highest quality and an efficient damage repair process.

As part of the total offer, BASF is also providing comprehensive Advanced Business Solutions (ABS) that help JLR drive profitability and efficiency within its network of authorized body shops and appointed retailers. This includes a set of innovative services, tools, training and performance management modules designed to improve the processes and overall performance of JLR’s authorized body shop facilities.

“Jaguar Land Rover and BASF are committed to helping their business partners to develop, this year more than ever before given the challenges we are currently facing together,” said Mike Hill, global strategic account management, BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions Europe. “The Global Body & Paint Program offers a balanced approach, taking care first and foremost of body shop business infrastructure, for example, in facility planning, tooling and technical compliance. Glasurit and R-M experts, together with the JLR program manager, will support body shops to be more profitable through our unique ABS, tailored to improve JLR’s body shop operations and grow commercial opportunities.”