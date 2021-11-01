Connect with us

BASF Supports Repairer Driven Education at SEMA Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

BASF announced it is once again supporting the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series at the SEMA Show, which kicks off at 3 p.m. PST on Monday, Nov. 1.

Collision businesses will be able to immerse themselves in thoughtful educational sessions designed to give collision industry operators insight into tangible solutions to improve and develop their operations when they return home from the SEMA Show.

“When we launched the RDE series in 2010, BASF was the first company to step up and commit to supporting,” said Aaron Schulenburg, executive director of SCRS. “Since then, they’ve been a consistent participant, with strategic insight, financial contribution and thought leadership in the sessions. This program has been wildly successful for the industry, and it’s always rewarding to work closely with organizations that share our vision in the value that RDE brings to the industry and the SEMA Show.”

In addition to BASF’s overall support of the RDE series and the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit (Thursday, Nov 4, 9 a.m-2:30 p.m. PST), industry operators will have the opportunity at SEMA to learn directly from BASF subject matter experts. Each of the below sessions will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the SEMA show in a new location in the Upper South Hall:

Tuesday, Nov. 2, 3-5 p.m. PST

“The Ebb and Flow of a New Normal” will feature Jane Niemi, NA market manager for BASF, John Shoemaker, business development manager for BASF and Jeff Wildman, manager OEM/industry relations for BASF. This session will outline what many are referring to as a “new normal” in the collision industry. A pandemic, growing emphasis on OEM certifications, increased volume of electric vehicles and a distinct change in how consumers use their vehicles have brought a myriad of changes to the collision industry. The session leaders will illustrate what changes have occurred, why they came about and how we can employ sustainable steps to maintain those we chose to adopt.

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 3-5 p.m. PST

On Wednesday, James Chargo, Color Solutions lead, Automotive Refinish Coatings North America will head up a panel discussion on digitalization and the future of color matching: What does a shop focused on operational excellence need to know? This roundtable-guided discussion around the digital advances in color matching will help identify a shop that can achieve a quality color match faster. The diverse panel will discuss and challenge each other as they discuss the benefits and future of color matching.

“We feel strongly about educating and preparing present and future technicians for the challenges and demands of today’s collision repair,” said Jane Niemi, NA marketing manager – Automotive Refinish. “We succeed in the long term by teaching others how to thrive and become experts in the field and have always been proud to partner with SCRS to accomplish this through Repairer Driven Education.”

While BASF has been a mainstay of support for education during show hours, 2021 marks the first year that the company will join SCRS as a co-host of the crowd-favorite Sky Villa After Party event on Thursday evening.

Aside from education, networking is one of the key benefits attendees gain from attending events such as the SEMA Show, and this Thursday night event has become the premiere destination for the collision industry, providing unique experiences in some of the most sought-after Vegas locations. The RDE After Party affords guests with a well-earned opportunity to let their hair down and enjoy an evening amongst friends after a week of exploration and education. In 2021, it will be held for the first time ever in the historic Versailles Sky Villa at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. Tickets are required to attend the event.

To register for RDE, click here. Or, you can register outside the classrooms located in the Upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. A full list of sessions can be found online here.

The 2021 RDE series is made possible with support from 3M, AASP, AirPro Diagnostics, AkzoNobel, Axalta, BASF, Car-O-Liner, CCC, Celette, Enterprise, PBES, Reliable Automotive Equipment, Spanesi-Americas, Toyota Wholesale Parts and SEMA.

