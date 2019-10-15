Collision repair facility owners will have the opportunity at SEMA to learn how to keep their businesses running efficiently and profitably in today’s rapidly changing automotive market.

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series, sponsored by BASF, will offer sessions that teach business owners how to adapt to the changing collision industry, how to remain profitable despite a continued technician shortage, and why the increasing demand to become OEM-certified is so important. Sessions will be moderated by BASF industry experts with an accompanying panel of business managers to support the discussions.

Each of the below sessions will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the SEMA Show in the Upper North Hall:

Position Yourself for Sustainability (RD4) – Monday, Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Upper North Hall N241. Speaker: John Shoemaker, business development manager for BASF Refinish. An interactive discussion about the changes in the collision industry and how they affect shop owners, the need to adapt to these changes and the consequences if shop owners do not move past status quo. We will discuss how shop owners must adapt their environment to allow them to keep their business operating over a period of time. So, what does this really mean? The environment seen in some of today’s shops is not the environment needed to continue doing business in the collision industry. Status quo is not positioning you for sustainability; it’s treading water in a rising river.

(RD4) – Monday, Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Upper North Hall N241. Speaker: John Shoemaker, business development manager for BASF Refinish. An interactive discussion about the changes in the collision industry and how they affect shop owners, the need to adapt to these changes and the consequences if shop owners do not move past status quo. We will discuss how shop owners must adapt their environment to allow them to keep their business operating over a period of time. So, what does this really mean? The environment seen in some of today’s shops is not the environment needed to continue doing business in the collision industry. Status quo is not positioning you for sustainability; it’s treading water in a rising river. Offset Tech Shortages with Improved Efficiency (RD14) – Wednesday, Nov. 6, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Upper North Hall N233. Session moderated by John Shoemaker, Business Development Manager for BASF Refinish. In an age where new tools and services are constantly developed, technology is always evolving and the talent pool is steadily shrinking, many collision shops struggle to find ways to increase profitability. This panel will discuss strategies to streamline your shop, how to maximize your current resources, adapt staffing requirements, and what to expect during implementation, as well as the value of new technology available today. We want to work on your business, not in your business.

(RD14) – Wednesday, Nov. 6, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Upper North Hall N233. Session moderated by John Shoemaker, Business Development Manager for BASF Refinish. In an age where new tools and services are constantly developed, technology is always evolving and the talent pool is steadily shrinking, many collision shops struggle to find ways to increase profitability. This panel will discuss strategies to streamline your shop, how to maximize your current resources, adapt staffing requirements, and what to expect during implementation, as well as the value of new technology available today. We want to work on your business, not in your business. Do I, or Don’t I? OEM Certifications (RD20) – Wednesday, Nov. 6, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., Upper North Hall N233. Session moderated by Jeff Wildman, OEM Relations for BASF Automotive Refinish. The collision industry is shifting towards OEM certifications, but the truth is, OEM certifications are not the answer for every business. This panel includes a variety of industry professionals involved in different aspects of the certification process from OEM to collision shop and will describe the ins and outs. What was it like to decide which certification program to join? Why? What are the costs involved and are they worth it? What is the ROI on different OEM certifications? How does becoming certified shape your business, and what other effects does it create? And is your team prepared?

“BASF provides training and tools for painters, technicians, and estimators to improve their strengths, and make it easier for them to do their job well,” said Sebastian Grajales, Marketing Solutions Manager for BASF Refinish. “Collision repair centers also get support and insight on how to grow their profitability and business using exclusive tools and analysis.”

To register for these sessions and more, click here.