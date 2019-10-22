BASF to Feature Talent, Tools and Tradition at SEMA

1969 Chevrolet Camaro “Valkyrja” by the Ringbrothers

BASF announced that they will be showcasing the latest builds from some of the industry’s most talented icons, along with solutions for businesses that go well beyond paint, at booth no. 20353 at the 2019 SEMA Show in the Racing and Performance area of Central Hall.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m., BASF will present four unique vehicle builds:

Chip Foose 1974 Jaguar E Type – by SEMA Hall of Famer Chip Foose of Foose Designs, painted in a custom Foose Glasurit 90 Line color.

Ringrothers 1969 Chevrolet Camaro – a completely redesigned Camaro known as the Valkyrja and painted with Glasurit 90 Line TOTOPKG Green.

Cruzer’s Customs 1964 Buick Riviera – dedicated to Bill Mitchell, the vice president of design at General Motors from 1958-1977, the “Vanquish” was painted with Glasurit Cruzer’s Edition colors.

KC’s Paint Shop 1968 F100 – Owned by KC Mathieu, this truck will be driven to the show all the way from Forth Worth, Texas, and features R-M Onyx HD paint.

Other Activities

Is your shop ready for the future of automotive refinish? Stop by the BASF booth and watch a demo on the new OEM Toolbox and eLearning platform, and learn how to secure a successful future for your business through OEM certifications and technician education. Demos will be offered throughout each day during the show.

Chip Foose will present the fifth annual Glasurit Best Paint Award on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 9:30 a.m. Foose will judge all submitted vehicles that are on display at SEMA 2019 and are coated in Glasurit 22 Line, 55 Line or 90 Line products, including primer, basecoat and clearcoat.

As always, BASF will bring fan favorites to the booth for meet-and-greets and autographs:

Tuesday, Nov. 5

2-4 p.m.

KC Mathieu – Facebook Live and autographs

Wednesday, Nov. 6

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Richard Petty – autographs

10:45-11:45 a.m.

Ringbrothers – FB Live on “Building the Camaro”

1-2 p.m.

Ralph Holguin from RMD Garage – autographs

Thursday, Nov. 7

1-2 p.m.

KC Mathieu – autographs

Friday, Nov. 2

10-11 a.m.

Classic Car Studio – autographs

1-2 p.m.

Bogi Lateiner from Bogi’s Garage – autographs

BASF builders will return to the BASF booth for the “BASF Family Hot Seat” on Friday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. to compete for the most matching answers during a twist on “The Match Game.” Hosted by Bogi Lateiner, this hilarious event will feature Jonathan Goolsby, KC Mathieu, Mike and Jim Ring, and several more BASF builders as they try to guess the answers of their teammates being grilled in the hot seat.

