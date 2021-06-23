BASF announced that its Coatings division has launched Refinity, a new cloud-based digital platform for its body shop customers all over the world.

Advertisement

Refinity will provide customers with a seamless digital experience designed to drive efficiency in the areas of color, business, training and support solutions. The platform will also feature links to selected partners’ offerings to further connect customers to industry digital offerings that drive profitability and efficiency into the overall body shop process. “At BASF, we are committed to working together with our customers,” said Dirk Bremm, president of BASF’s Coatings division. “We passionately share one vision towards digitalization, which will see more and more smart digital solutions that make our customers’ lives easier and more efficient. With Refinity, we will take a big step forward in the collision repair industry by creating a seamless digital experience that will help our customers grow in the long term and become that body shop of the future.”

Advertisement

Refinity is a new brand and an all-new global value proposition for refinish customers. It combines a number of different software solutions into one secure, easy-to-use cloud-based solution, increasing efficiency in time and resources. The cloud platform will not only allow for automatic updates but will open the door for continuous improvement opportunities and future offerings. “With its launch, BASF will become the first refinish paint company in the world to offer a single platform that incorporates all customer solutions in a one-stop shop offering with a simple user interface and designed for the body shop environment,” said Christian Holland, global director of Digital and Data, BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions. “By using cloud computing technology, Refinity is managed, maintained and updated centrally: one platform, one password, one setup.”

Advertisement