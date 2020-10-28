BASF to Showcase New Products and Services at SEMA360

BASF announced it will have a virtual booth at this year’s SEMA360 event held Nov. 2-6, showcasing premium products and services designed to drive success, put customers first and enhance shop efficiency better than ever.

This year’s leading highlight is the recent launch of Glasurit 100 Line, BASF’s most advanced, environmentally friendly basecoat system that saves customers up to 35% in overall process times through its faster application and shorter flash-off cycles. 100 Line’s pigment technology also ensures that body shops are prepared for the current and future spectrum of brilliant colors in the automotive industry.

Other products featured in this year’s showcase include Glasurit’s new 923-365 Glamour Production Clear and 934-71/934-72 Low VOC Black and White AdPro Sealers. BASF will also highlight its Vision+ suite of business tools and introduce AutoSpot, a new digital production management tool developed for the collision industry that delivers real-time updates for work in progress.

“Even though this year’s event is virtual, we plan on having some fun in typical SEMA fashion,” said Tina Nelles, manager of marketing services for BASF Refinish. “We’re featuring some very exciting stuff this year, and our brand ambassadors will be there to make it even more enjoyable.”

Learn more about industry topics to boost the success of your business in roundtable discussions hosted by BASF:

V+ Growth InSight – How this tool provides a view of the competitive market landscape, helps repairers make informed decisions about their business strategy and identifies opportunities that make repairers stand out among competition

– How this tool provides a view of the competitive market landscape, helps repairers make informed decisions about their business strategy and identifies opportunities that make repairers stand out among competition Training certifications – How to stay up to date on training during the COVID-19 pandemic

– How to stay up to date on training during the COVID-19 pandemic Glasurit 100 Line – How it will help collision centers become even more profitable, competitive and productive

– How it will help collision centers become even more profitable, competitive and productive AutoSpot Production – How visual management and asset tracking increases productivity in the collision repair process and ensures delivering vehicles on time

– How visual management and asset tracking increases productivity in the collision repair process and ensures delivering vehicles on time Brand ambassadors – Familiar faces such as Chip Foose, Richard Petty, Ringbrothers and Jonathan Goolsby will join to interact with fans

Individuals interested in attending the event can register at SEMA360.com.

To sign up for a roundtable discussion, watch for more details to come soon on BASF Refinish social media channels.