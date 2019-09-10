BASF to Sponsor Automotive Industry Career Fair

BASF announced that it is sponsoring the Greater Detroit Area High School/College Transportation Career Fair this fall hosted by the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF).

The one-day event will take place Oct. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oakland Community College in Auburn Hills, Mich. Students interested in pursuing careers in the transportation sector, including automotive collision and repair, will have the opportunity to interface with employers and vendors while strengthening their networks as they prepare to enter the workforce. Likewise, employers in the industry will also have the chance to meet, interview and hire the next generation of technicians.

BASF is a long-time supporter of CREF, and the career fair is one way the company supports efforts to bring employers and students together. BASF also encourages people to consider a career in collision repair, an industry that is currently experiencing a significant talent shortage.

“We have been listening to the managers and owners who have been concerned with the shortage of technicians,” said Sebastian Grajales, marketing solutions manager for BASF Automotive Refinish. “BASF is committed to supporting the refinish industry by investing in the development of talented young men and women to become tomorrow’s leaders in our industry.”

Nearly 10 schools have already RSVP’d for the event, putting it on track to be the largest career fair for this year. CREF will be hosting events in other parts of the country through the end of the year with tentative dates planned for 2020.