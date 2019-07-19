Body Shop Business
BASF’s Glasurit, R-M Partners with Jaguar Land Rover Europe

BASF has announced that Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) European headquarters recently signed a cooperation agreement with the company’s Glasurit and R-M refinish paint brands.

According to BASF, Glasurit and R-M were selected by JLR because of their outstanding support available throughout Europe, including premium paint and non-paint products globally approved by JLR that body shops can use to perform damage repair.

As JLR’s sole preferred paint partners, BASF will not only supply the refinish products and color matching systems but also provide dedicated program managers via service providers Outsorc and Auto Skills International to develop and implement JLR’s global Body & Paint Program in Europe. JLR was also highly impressed by BASF’s Advanced Business Solutions (ABS) portfolio, which includes comprehensive training and tools for body shop and business development.

“Jaguar Land Rover and BASF are committed to helping and developing their business partners,” said Oliver Birk, director of BASF global key account management automotive refinish. “The European Body & Paint Program will offer a balanced approach, taking care first and foremost of body shop business infrastructure – facility planning, tooling, technical compliance – for example. With our consultative Advanced Business Solutions (ABS) portfolio, we will look at efficiency, performance monitoring and business development and provide the appropriate tools, individual advice and action plans to improve body shop operations and grow commercial opportunities.”

