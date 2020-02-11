BASF’s John Shoemaker, business development manager for BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings , will present on “Practical Production Processes” at the Carolina’s Collision Association (CCA) chapter meeting on Feb. 20 in Wilmington, N.C.

Click Here to Read More

Shoemaker plans to illustrate how to properly analyze a damage appraisal, identify all necessary repair operations and put them into a practical production process. Through this streamlining process, attendees will learn how to schedule technicians, shop equipment and sublet operations to eliminate vehicle repair downtime and associated chaos. With the ability to control the repair process, shops can benefit by experiencing shorter cycle times, higher touch times and better customer satisfaction.

The CCA chapter meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free for members and non-members of the association, but an RSVP is required to attend. For more information, click here.

CCA is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to safe and correct collision repairs, supporting independent collision repair professionals in North Carolina and South Carolina.