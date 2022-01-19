 Battle of the Builders TV Special Premieres Jan. 23
Battle of the Builders TV Special Premieres Jan. 23

News

Battle of the Builders TV Special Premieres Jan. 23

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Featuring 2021 SEMA Battle of the Builders Champion Robert Matranga with his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, the History Channel will premiere the Battle of the Builders special on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at 9 a.m. (PT/ET). The one-hour special has aired on television since 2015, giving viewers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the SEMA Show, up-close footage of the vehicles, and exclusive interviews with builders as they share their personal stories and journey to the SEMA Show. For many of the builders, SEMA Battle of the Builders is their chance to prove that they are among the elite.

The History Channel will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the SEMA Show with the one-hour Battle of the Builders TV special on Sunday, January 23.

“As a trade-only event, the SEMA Show is where every car enthusiast dreams of attending,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “SEMA Ignited, the official SEMA Show after-party, has made it possible for consumers to participate in the excitement. The Battle of the Builders TV special also gives viewers who have never experienced the SEMA Show an opportunity to see what happens behind closed doors, while those who attended the show get to relive the experience.”

Along with Matranga, the TV special will feature dozens of builders in the automotive industry, as well as hosts Adrienne Janic and Tanner Foust, and judges Cam Miller, Jeremiah Proffitt, Kyle Kuhnhausen and R.J. de Vera.

For more details about SEMA Battle of the Builders and the TV special, visit semashow.com/botb.

