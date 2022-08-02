Bendpak Introduces New Cool Boss Portable Evaporative Air Coolers

Building on the success of its original portable evaporative air cooler, Cool Boss, a division of BendPak, Inc., is rolling out an all-new lineup of seven energy-efficient models designed to cost-effectively keep people cool and safe from heat-related injuries at work or at play.

Whether inside a warehouse or auto repair shop or outside at a company picnic or sporting event, Cool Boss evaporative air coolers are the most cost-efficient way to cool large spaces. A Cool Boss portable evaporative air cooler will continuously cool and clean the air in a 3,000-square-foot area for just about $1 per day. “Over 2,000 hours of research and development went into designing these rugged new evaporative air coolers with exclusive features to deliver long service life,” said Lee Franklin, product manager for Cool Boss. “All Cool Boss air coolers boast oversized pumps and fan motors, as well as automatic low-level shutdown valves to prevent pump burnout. They’re suitable for applications as diverse as factory floors, backyard patios and military barracks.”

Cool Boss air coolers work through evaporation. Plug one into a standard 110V electrical outlet, fill the reservoir with water or connect it to a garden hose for auto-filling, turn it on and prepare to chill out. Cool Boss coolers use a proprietary Blue Flex fan to draw in hot air through the back and blast out chilled air through the front. The axial-flow design of the fan and the flexing nature of its blades pulls in more air at low RPMs, while reducing engine drag at high RPMs for peak performance and cost-efficient operations. Air moves through exclusive Honeycool evaporative media pads. These resin-covered honeycomb pads soak up cool water like a sponge, acting like a pre-chiller for the incoming air. When the hot air passes through the Honeycool pads, the water evaporates and instantly drops the air temperature by up to 26°F. Because Cool Boss air coolers are not air conditioners, they don’t require expensive high‐amp compressor motors, environmentally toxic chemicals, refrigerants or installation.

The Cool Boss lineup consists of two series. The four CoolBreeze portable air coolers feature automatic swing louvers to provide complete control over where the chilled air goes. Their compact footprint makes them a great choice for home and recreational applications. The larger CoolBlast commercial-grade models have fixed louvers for precise directional cooling. Designed to help maximize productivity, CoolBlast air coolers also come standard with exclusive convenience features including a negative air ionizer to help clean the chilled air, an 80-watt outdoor-rated adjustable floodlight, and a built-in Bluetooth audio player and stereo speakers. All Cool Boss evaporative air coolers feature a soft-touch LED control panel. Some models also offer a remote control for maximum convenience. They are designed to serve a wide range of applications, including agriculture, athletics, aviation, border control, corrections, data centers, event rentals, government/municipal, hospitality, industrial, manufacturing and military.

