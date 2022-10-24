BendPak Introduces New Ergochair Creeper/Work Seat

BendPak has introduced the Ergochair, a new brand dedicated to helping technicians work more comfortably.

With Ergochair, BendPak has reinvented the traditional mechanic’s creeper to create a patent-pending crossover work seat that offers an unmatched range of adjustment to make performing awkward tasks in the shop more ergonomic, reducing stress and strain to deliver greater productivity and fewer injuries. The ERGO-RS has a 75-degree range of adjustment with six locking positions, so it can move from a completely flat creeper position for under-vehicle work to fully upright — and everything in between. Unlike many rolling seat designs, both the seat height and supportive back rest of the ERGO-RS adjust together to deliver a comfortable, ergonomic position every time.

“Proper ergonomics ensures that you can work comfortably, which increases productivity and efficiency while reducing fatigue,” said Jeff Kritzer, president and CEO of BendPak. “Our new Ergochair rolling work seats provide support and prevent back and neck pain. They reduce awkward positions to help technicians, detailers, assembly line workers, home mechanics and others perform awkward tasks comfortably while maintaining good posture.” The Ergochair ERGO-RS features a comfortable, thickly padded seat and backrest that adjust up and down and forward and back. It provides a smooth, quiet and cushioned ride on heavy-duty swivel caster wheels in any position. Plus, its fitted tool trays, parts storage and even a cup holder keep everything a technician needs within arm’s reach.

Maximum capacity is 350 lbs. The Ergochair ERGO-RS is delivered fully assembled and ready to work. Ergochair will debut its first products, including the ERGO-RS, in BendPak booth no. 81030 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas Nov. 1-4.

