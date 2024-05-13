 BendPak Introduces New Octa-Flex Lift: Inside Look

BendPak Introduces New Octa-Flex Lift: Inside Look

Susan Givens of AutoSuccess magazine speaks with BendPak's Sean Price about the groundbreaking Octa-Flex Series concept two-post lift.

Kyle Alexander
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the multimedia journalist of AutoSuccess.
Published:

Susan Givens, publisher of AutoSuccess, speaks with Sean Price, director of sales operations at BendPak, about the groundbreaking Octa-Flex Series concept two-post lift. Price introduces the lift as a world-first with eight lifting arms, emphasizing its innovative design and functionality.

The concept behind Octa-Flex draws parallels to automakers’ use of concept cars to showcase cutting-edge technology. Price shows off the lift’s versatility, with four additional lift assist arms augmenting the traditional benefits of a two-post lift.

When asked about the capabilities of the second set of arms, Price says BendPak is discovering their full potential in the hands of skilled technicians. From removing truck cabs to servicing EV batteries and various vehicle components, the lift assist arms promise to streamline a myriad of tasks.

The start of the Octa-Flex idea comes from BendPak’s exploration of the EV market and the success of their existing products, like the Mobi-EVS Series lift tables and AP two-post lift design. Price emphasizes the lift’s ease of use across vehicle types and scenarios, catering to dealerships, OEMs, repair shops and even car enthusiasts.

Learn more about BendPak’s brand-new Octa-Flex Series concept lift at their website.

