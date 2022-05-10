Beneva Selects Mitchell to Streamline Claims Management

Mitchell announced that Beneva, the largest insurance mutual in Canada, selected its enterprise claims management suite of solutions. These solutions are designed to improve claims handling efficiency and accuracy, helping Beneva meet the needs of its more than 3.5 million members and customers.

Beneva conducted an extensive review of its technology platforms before choosing Mitchell as its provider of automotive claims workflow, appraisal and total loss technologies.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Jonathan Pilon, director of claims, commercial partnerships and appraisal at Beneva. “Using Mitchell’s innovative solutions, we can meet their expectations for a fast and easy digital claims experience. We’re also well positioned to enhance that experience in the future by leveraging artificial intelligence and other breakthrough technologies to automate key steps in the claims process.”

Among the Mitchell solutions selected by Beneva are Mitchell WorkCenter and Mitchell Cloud Estimating. Mitchell WorkCenter will help the carrier efficiently manage appraisal auditing and review, repair status, reporting and total loss. With Mitchell Cloud Estimating and its Integrated Repair Procedures, Beneva and its affiliated collision repair facilities can write estimates from any Internet-enabled smartphone, tablet or laptop computer. Its scalable, cloud-based architecture made it possible for the insurer to deploy the technology to more than 600 appraisers and auto body shops in just one week.