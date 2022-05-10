 Beneva Selects Mitchell to Streamline Claims Management
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Beneva Selects Mitchell to Streamline Claims Management

on

Houston I-CAR Committee Adopts Kingwood Park High School

on

RDA Holds Successful Spring IMPACT Performance Conference

on

Audatex, CCC and Mitchell Provide Collision Schools with Free Subscriptions
Advertisement
ADAS and Older Vehicles

ADAS and Glass, Part 2

Common calibration failures related to glass repair and replacement.

ADAS and Glass, Part 1

ADAS has changed the game when it comes to replacing windshields on today's vehicles.

MORE POST

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

Trending Now

News: Houston I-CAR Committee Adopts Kingwood Park High School

News: RDA Holds Successful Spring IMPACT Performance Conference

News: Audatex, CCC and Mitchell Provide Collision Schools with Free Subscriptions

News: Beneva Selects Mitchell to Streamline Claims Management

Current Issues

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Beneva Selects Mitchell to Streamline Claims Management

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Mitchell announced that Beneva, the largest insurance mutual in Canada, selected its enterprise claims management suite of solutions. These solutions are designed to improve claims handling efficiency and accuracy, helping Beneva meet the needs of its more than 3.5 million members and customers.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Beneva conducted an extensive review of its technology platforms before choosing Mitchell as its provider of automotive claims workflow, appraisal and total loss technologies.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Jonathan Pilon, director of claims, commercial partnerships and appraisal at Beneva. “Using Mitchell’s innovative solutions, we can meet their expectations for a fast and easy digital claims experience. We’re also well positioned to enhance that experience in the future by leveraging artificial intelligence and other breakthrough technologies to automate key steps in the claims process.”

Among the Mitchell solutions selected by Beneva are Mitchell WorkCenter and Mitchell Cloud Estimating. Mitchell WorkCenter will help the carrier efficiently manage appraisal auditing and review, repair status, reporting and total loss. With Mitchell Cloud Estimating and its Integrated Repair Procedures, Beneva and its affiliated collision repair facilities can write estimates from any Internet-enabled smartphone, tablet or laptop computer. Its scalable, cloud-based architecture made it possible for the insurer to deploy the technology to more than 600 appraisers and auto body shops in just one week.

Advertisement

“We’re thrilled to support one of Canada’s top insurers and leading providers in Quebec,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division. “Since the 2020 Canadian launch of Mitchell Cloud Estimating, we’ve continued to expand our North American footprint — helping carriers and collision repairers on both sides of the border streamline workflows, improve productivity and digitize the claims process.”

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two Southern California Families

News: NABC to Host Lone Star Cars for Pars Golf Fundraiser

News: Spanesi Interactive Channel to Highlight Tech Shortage

News: NORTHEAST 2022 Attendees Receive $5,000 from Contest

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business