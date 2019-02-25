Bentley Releases Glasurit Refinish Training Schedule

Bentley Motors has released its training course schedule for Glasurit, the BASF refinish paint line that holds exclusive global approval for Bentley repairs. The training courses will be instructor-led for paint technicians who work within the Bentley Accredited Bodyshop Network, or are in the process of accreditation.

“The importance of training is crucial to proper and safe repairs – ensuring a positive customer experience,” said Jeff Wildman, OEM and industry relations manager for BASF. “BASF supports our collision centers by working closely with OEMs, like Bentley, to develop proper procedures that ensure refinish repairs with BASF OEM-approved products do not negatively impact the operation of ADAS in today’s vehicles.”

Bentley Level 1 Glasurit Refinish Course (BEN100) is intended to provide paint shop technicians with a comprehensive knowledge of Glasurit products and processes including the correct application techniques approved by Bentley. This is a unique course which will focus on the requirements as described in the Bentley repair manual, concentrating on Mirror, Piano and Satin finishes.

Bentley Level 2 Advanced Glasurit Refinish Course (BEN200) is an advanced level course intended to provide paint shop technicians with comprehensive knowledge of the repair process application of special Glasurit finishes such as 3-stage, Liquid Mercury and Matte Clears by Bentley and correct use in the paint shop environment.

The following courses will be held at BASF training facilities:

Course Course Description Dates Location BEN100 Glasurit 90 Line National Rule April 30-May 2 Jessup, Md. BEN100 Glasurit 90 Line Low VOC April 16-18 Buena Park, Calif. BEN200 Glasurit 90 Line Low VOC September 10-12 Buena Park, Calif. BEN200 Glasurit 90 Line National Rule September 17-19 Houston, Texas

To enroll in courses, contact BASF at [email protected] or (800)-201-1605 opt. 7. For more information on BASF Refinish approvals, visit BASFrefinish.com/business-services/OEM/.