Best of Italian Aftermarket Honored by GiPA Italia at Autopromotec

Autopromotec, the international biennial exhibition of automotive equipment and aftermarket products, recently hosted the 15th edition of “Trofei GiPA dell’Eccellenza,” organized by GiPA Italia.

The GiPA Excellence Awards recognize the best in the Italian industry and rewards the outstanding people, companies and projects in the Italian automotive aftermarket.

The much anticipated award ceremony, a tradition that has taken place for eight shows, took place before a large number of operators and trade press, at the end of the first day of the 2019 Autopromotec. This year, GiPA Italia, a company known all over the world for its expertise in automotive market research, delivered 10 awards, each for a specific category: from strategies deployed to innovation and digitization, from customer satisfaction to the environment and passion.

The GiPA awards were given based on several interviews, including telephone surveys, face-to-face interviews (straight-line basis), CAWI surveys and the votes of the GiPA committee or trade media.

GiPA Excellence Award 2019: The 10 Winners

Contribution to the Environment: The Missing Link

GiPA Italia awarded GPS Motori for its program “Guasti Gravi” (major failures), which allowed the company to act as a “missing link” between the needs of circular economy and the service requirements of new mobility paradigms.

Supporting the Supply Chain and Managing the Workshop in the Digital Age

This award was given to Robert Bosch, known among automotive repair professionals as an outstanding company for its contribution to boosting the repair digitization process.

OES Network Satisfaction

Italian drivers gave the award to OPEL Italia for the “general brands” sub-category and BMW Italia for “premium brands.”

IAM Development Strategy – Distribution

Experica was awarded for embodying the ability of the Italian independent distribution to grow relying solely on its own strengths and resources.

IAM Development Strategy – The Hybrid Company

Magneti Marelli Aftermarket received the award for revamping a traditional Italian brand with “clear goals” and “maximum flexibility,” which it reached with an eye on the innovative “hybrid company” concept

IAM Development Strategy – Distribution

The purchase group GROUPAUTO Italia was awarded for being able to diversify its offering, involving other organizations in keeping with their identity while remaining open to all opportunities for further growth

Circular Economy

AIRP – Italian Tire Retreaders Association won in this category thanks to its commitment in supporting the tire retreading supply chain, a long-time pillar of sustainable economy.

Coup de Coeur

This award, which is given to aftermarket professionals who stand out for their winning choices and their contribution to the growth of the industry, was given to Lucio Bartiromo for his “extraordinary, unblemished and incredibly successful career.

Press Award

Finally, the evening closed with an award trade journalists gave to Marco Marlia of MotorK for the establishment of an innovative automotive start-up, completely made in Italy and growing fast.

The next GiPA Excellence Award ceremony will be held in 2021, once again as part of Autopromotec. For more information, visit www.autopromotec.com, download the Autopromotec APP (Autopromotec APP) and follow it on Facebook and Twitter.