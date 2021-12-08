Beta Tools Introduces New Three-Drawer Tool Cart

Beta Tools has introduced the C50S three-drawer service tool cart manufactured in Italy. Developed from customer feedback, this reveals Beta Tools’ commitment to deliver the latest in high-end and quality products.

“Our new C50S Tool Cart is adaptable for many industrial and automotive applications,” said Randy Booth, general manger at Beta Tools USA. “It is brilliantly designed with an assortment of optional features.”

Unique features and benefits include:

Thermoplastic worktop that can handle the demands around the shop

Three drawers 23-1/4” x 14-3/8” x 2-3/4” on ball bearing slides for easy opening and closing

Drawer capacity of 33 lbs. evenly distributed

Key locking to secure tools

Side-mounted nine-piece screwdriver holder and two built-in bottle holders

Large lower shelf protected by a PVC oil-resistant rubber mat

Static load capacity of 880 lbs.

Optional items include a folding side shelf, paper roll holder and rear-mounted pegboard tool panel

The tool cart comes available in orange, gray and red and are in stock and ready to ship throughout the U.S.