 Biden Administration Releases 2023 Budget Proposal
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Biden Administration Releases 2023 Budget Proposal

on

ETI Celebrates 75th Anniversary in 2022

on

SEMA to Collaborate with Ford on All-Female Vehicle Build

on

WIN Announces 2022 Most Influential Women Award Winners
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

Trending Now

Technical: ADAS and Vehicle Alignment: Are You Aligned with the Repairs?

Associations: ETI Celebrates 75th Anniversary in 2022

Associations: Biden Administration Releases 2023 Budget Proposal

Events: ASE Instructor Training Conference Set for July 12-15

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

Biden Administration Releases 2023 Budget Proposal

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

President Joe Biden released his $5.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2023 this week. The budget proposal builds on the investments made in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed last year, by allocating $105 billion to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The investments in the President’s budget make traveling safer, easier, cleaner and more affordable for the American people,” said Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation. “From roads, tunnels and bridges to airport and port improvements, electric vehicle chargers, safe bike lanes and more, we are building a first-rate transportation system for all Americans.”

Included in the budget are important projects for independent vehicle repair shops related to vehicle safety, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicle deployment and emissions reductions.

The budget includes $49.8 million for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Research program, which studies vehicle improvements and other technical advances that can better protect people in a crash and reduce the likelihood of crashes. Portions of the $49.8 million will go toward ADAS and Automated Driving Systems (ADS) research that facilitates innovation and development of new tests, tools and procedures to properly evaluate the safety of new technologies surrounding highly and fully automated vehicles.

Advertisement

In the proposal, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is allocating $1 billion in advance appropriations to work with the newly formed Joint Office of Energy and Transportation to implement the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. This program will assist states in creating a network of convenient, affordable, reliable and equitable electric vehicle charging stations along the Interstate Highway System to build designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.

The FHWA budget also includes $400 million to implement the new Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grants Program, which is designed to further increase electric vehicle charging access in locations throughout the country through competitive grants, and $1.3 billion for the Carbon Reduction Program, which will provide formula grants to states to reduce transportation emissions.

Advertisement

The budget proposal aligns with President Biden’s climate and energy goals and includes $27.5 million in funding for the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) program and $14.5 million for the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). In August 2021, NHTSA responded to President Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment by amending the CAFE standards for vehicles model year 2024-2026 to require increased stringency for fuel efficiency standards.

The release of the President’s budget proposal is the kickoff for the months-long budget process. Lawmakers can now begin crafting the legislation that will make up the 2023 federal budget, using President Biden’s proposal to guide them in the Administration’s priorities.

Advertisement

Read the U.S. Department of Transportation Budget Highlights here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: AASP/NJ Presents Second Annual Young Technician Awards

Associations: SEMA Board of Directors Election Candidates Announced

Associations: AMP Bureau Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Associations: SEMA Appoints New Vice President of Marketing

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business