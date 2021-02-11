Connect with us

News

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions Enhances Transit Times

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions, a company specializing in OEM wheels, hubcaps and center caps, announced it has improved its free shipping transit times across the nation. This change positively effects many major cities.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The improvements to the already free shipping program affects Blackburn’s next day (1 business day) and second day (2 business day) shipping zones.

The next day delivery zone further expands across the midwest and northeast including all of Ohio, West Virginia and parts of: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The second day free delivery zone expands along the West Coast including all of California and western Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

All orders placed Monday through Friday by 6:15 p.m. EST will ship out the same day.

“Our fastest growing customer segment is located on the West Coast, and we are making necessary changes to get our products to those customers faster while maintaining free shipping,” said Todd Deranek, vice president of sales and marketing. “This improvement will make a large impact in major cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Reno, Portland and Seattle.”

For more information on Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions, visit blackburnwheels.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Legislation: ABPA Opposes Washington OE Repair Procedures Bill

News: Baker’s Collision Repair Specialists Recognized by Ohio EPA

News: DEG Welcomes KABA as Newest Gold Level Sponsor

News: Symach Announces Installation at Crown Autobody & Glass

Advertisement

on

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions Enhances Transit Times

on

Dent Wizard Appoints New VP of Key Operations

on

CARSTAR Makes Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 List

on

ProColor Collision Welcomes First Three New Shops in U.S.
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions Enhances Transit Times

Products: SP Air Introduces New Short Reciprocating Air Saw

News: Dent Wizard Appoints New VP of Key Operations

Consolidators: CARSTAR Makes Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 List

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Welcomes First Three New Shops in U.S.
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Reflex Truck Liners

Reflex Truck Liners
Contact: Beth LoewenPhone: 800-339-9701Fax: 519-326-4188
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect