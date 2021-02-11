Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions Enhances Transit Times

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions, a company specializing in OEM wheels, hubcaps and center caps, announced it has improved its free shipping transit times across the nation. This change positively effects many major cities.

The improvements to the already free shipping program affects Blackburn’s next day (1 business day) and second day (2 business day) shipping zones.

The next day delivery zone further expands across the midwest and northeast including all of Ohio, West Virginia and parts of: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The second day free delivery zone expands along the West Coast including all of California and western Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

All orders placed Monday through Friday by 6:15 p.m. EST will ship out the same day.

“Our fastest growing customer segment is located on the West Coast, and we are making necessary changes to get our products to those customers faster while maintaining free shipping,” said Todd Deranek, vice president of sales and marketing. “This improvement will make a large impact in major cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Reno, Portland and Seattle.”

For more information on Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions, visit blackburnwheels.com.