Blair Automotive Honored with 2022 MARCOM Gold Award

Autoshop Solutions announced that Blair Automotive, one of the largest European shops in the country with a five-star rating located in Carrollton, Texas, has received the 2022 MARCOM Gold Award.

Blair Automotive is an Industry leader in full-service European automotive repair. Their highly-trained technicians and auto experts have over 75 years of combined experience serving Dallas County residents. They have received more than 500 five-star reviews and are focused on quality work and superb customer service.

“We are very excited for Blair Automotive to win the MARCOM Gold Award this year for the design of their website,” said Sarah Duff, director of marketing for Autoshop Solutions. “Our design team was dedicated to capturing the essence of Blair’s amazing shop and working closely with their team. Our goal was to portray the clean and practical branding they wanted to exhibit. We are proud of the finished product and thrilled to help another shop showcase its award-winning website.”