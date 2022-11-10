Consolidators: CARSTAR Honors Veterans Within Network
Blair Automotive Honored with 2022 MARCOM Gold Award
Autoshop Solutions announced that Blair Automotive, one of the largest European shops in the country with a five-star rating located in Carrollton, Texas, has received the 2022 MARCOM Gold Award.
Blair Automotive is an Industry leader in full-service European automotive repair. Their highly-trained technicians and auto experts have over 75 years of combined experience serving Dallas County residents. They have received more than 500 five-star reviews and are focused on quality work and superb customer service.
“We are very excited for Blair Automotive to win the MARCOM Gold Award this year for the design of their website,” said Sarah Duff, director of marketing for Autoshop Solutions. “Our design team was dedicated to capturing the essence of Blair’s amazing shop and working closely with their team. Our goal was to portray the clean and practical branding they wanted to exhibit. We are proud of the finished product and thrilled to help another shop showcase its award-winning website.”
MarCom Awards is an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievements by marketing and communication professionals. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers. MarCom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The international organization consists of several thousand creative professionals. The association oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and sets standards for excellence. The Gold Award is presented to those entries judged to exceed the high standards of the industry norm. Approximately 21 percent were Gold Winners. Readers can find a Platinum and Gold Winners list on the MARCOM website at enter.marcomawards.com/winners.
Autoshop Solutions is an award-winning website design and internet marketing agency based in Apex, N.C. For more information, visit autoshopsolutions.com.