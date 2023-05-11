Body Bangin’: Bridging the Gap in Scan Tools with Joe Maitland

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Joe Maitland of CAS (Connected Automotive Systems) about how his company’s diagnostic scan tools bridge the gap between aftermarket and OE scan tools.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Bridging the Gap in Scan Tools with Joe Maitland: