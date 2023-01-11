Body Bangin’: Can a DRP Shop Fix Cars Correctly?

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Jerald Stiele, owner of two Collision Center 1 shops and Hopkins Auto Body 1 in Minnesota. Stiele’s shops have eight OEM certifications/recommendations and are DRPs for a couple of insurance companies … and despite being a DRP, he says that he is able to still fix vehicles properly according to OEM repair guidelines.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Can a DRP Fix Cars Correctly with Jerald Stiele: