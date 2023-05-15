Body Bangin': Common Pitfalls When Buying Equipment with Lombard Equipment

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Kevin Lombard and Dave Caron of Lombard Equipment on tips for buying major capital equipment, including:

Don’t purchase online

Speak with someone prior to buying

Know do’s and don’ts of the equipment

Do training in person (not via video)

Do training in your shop

Make sure the company you’re buying from is asking a lot of questions of you

Find a company with exceptional customer service

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Common Pitfalls When Buying Equipment with Lombard Equipment: