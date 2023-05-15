Body Bangin': Common Pitfalls When Buying Equipment with Lombard Equipment

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.
In this episode, Woods interviews Kevin Lombard and Dave Caron of Lombard Equipment on tips for buying major capital equipment, including:
- Don’t purchase online
- Speak with someone prior to buying
- Know do’s and don’ts of the equipment
- Do training in person (not via video)
- Do training in your shop
- Make sure the company you’re buying from is asking a lot of questions of you
- Find a company with exceptional customer service
To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Common Pitfalls When Buying Equipment with Lombard Equipment: