Body Bangin’: Creating a Winning Body Shop with Andrew Batenhorst

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of "Body Bangin'"

In this episode, Woods interviews Andrew Batenhorst, collision center manager at Pacific BMW in Glendale, Calif., a shop that just won the BMW Shop of the Year award. Batenhorst talks about changes he has implemented in his shop that have made a huge difference, such as:

The value of process

Incentive process for his people

Setting up goals for each department

Balancing shop culture with new hires

Being an empathetic leader

And more!

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Creating a Winning Shop with Andrew Batenhorst: