 Body Bangin': Creating a Winning Body Shop with Andrew Batenhorst

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Video

Micki Woods interviews Andrew Batenhorst, collision center manager at Pacific BMW in Glendale, Calif., about changes he has made in his shop that resulted in it winning the BMW Shop of the Year.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Andrew Batenhorst, collision center manager at Pacific BMW in Glendale, Calif., a shop that just won the BMW Shop of the Year award. Batenhorst talks about changes he has implemented in his shop that have made a huge difference, such as:

  • The value of process
  • Incentive process for his people
  • Setting up goals for each department
  • Balancing shop culture with new hires
  • Being an empathetic leader
  • And more!

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Creating a Winning Shop with Andrew Batenhorst:

