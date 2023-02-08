 Body Bangin': Do Things Different with Michael Bradshaw

Body Bangin’: Do Things Different with Michael Bradshaw

Micki Woods interviews Michael Bradshaw of K & M Collision on building an amazing culture and personally connecting with employees.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Michael Bradshaw of K & M Collision in Hickory, N.C., about how his shop is now working a four-day week and seeing incredible results both in profit and in morale. Also, the secret to building an amazing culture and things he does to instill a personal connection with his team members.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Do Things Different with Michael Bradshaw:

