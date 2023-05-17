Body Bangin': Easily Find & Add Non-Included Operations with Scott Ayers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Scott Ayers of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) on the association’s Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT), which analyzes your estimates and informs you of non-included operations that you may be missing.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Easily Find & Add Non-Included Operations with Scott Ayers: