Body Bangin’: EVs Love Glue Pulling with Chris White

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Chris White, owner of KECO Body Repair Products, on the benefits of glue pull repair and how this repair method “blew up” during COVID as many people had time to sit and consume content online and shops began learning the power of glue pulling — especially during a time where parts were so difficult to procure.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: EVs Love Glue Pulling with Chris White: