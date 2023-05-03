Body Bangin': Get Great Health Insurance for Your Independent Shop

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Richie Seaberry of Decisely, a company that the Society of Collision Repair Specialists has partnered with to be able to offer members quality and affordable health insurance.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Get GREAT Health Insurance for Your Independent Shop with Richie Seaberry: