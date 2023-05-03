 Body Bangin': Get Great Health Insurance for Your Independent Shop

Body Bangin’: Get Great Health Insurance for Your Shop

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Richie Seaberry of Decisely on quality and affordable health insurance now available to SCRS members.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs. 

In this episode, Woods interviews Richie Seaberry of Decisely, a company that the Society of Collision Repair Specialists has partnered with to be able to offer members quality and affordable health insurance.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Get GREAT Health Insurance for Your Independent Shop with Richie Seaberry:

