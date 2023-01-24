Body Bangin’: Glue Pulling is Changing the Game!

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Danny Hacker with KECO on glue pulling and how it’s changing the game and helping repairers do safer, better repairs. They talk about the misconceptions of glue pulling, why EV manufacturers prefer it, the importance of prepping panels and more.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Glue Pulling is Changing the Game! with Danny Hacker: