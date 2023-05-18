Body Bangin': Overcoming Objections with Barry Dorn & Ron Reichen

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Ron Reichen, president of Precision Body & Paint in Beaverton, Ore., and Barry Dorn, owner of Dorn’s Body & Paint in Mechanicsville, Va., on overcoming objections, combatting the lack of talent and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ recent blend study.

