WATCH: The Latest Body Bangin' Podcast with Micki Woods - BodyShop Business

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing , has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Michael Giarrizzo Jr. who, as CEO and president of DCR Systems, has pioneered lean production in the collision repair industry and achieved great success.

