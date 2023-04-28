 Body Bangin': Pre- and Post-Measuring with Chad Dellinger

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Body Bangin': Pre- and Post-Measuring with Chad Dellinger

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Chad Dellinger of Autototality/Car-O-Liner

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs. 

In this episode, Woods interviews Chad Dellinger of Autototality/Car-O-Liner on the importance of pre-measuring and post-measuring to repair vehicles the way they were meant to be repaired according to the OEM procedures. He also talks about the changes needed to document the time needed to do the measurements so you can get paid properly.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Pre & Post-Measuring with Chad Dellinger:

