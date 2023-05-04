 Body Bangin': 100 Students in Their Shop with Kurt Lawrance

Body Bangin’: Recruiting Young People with Kurt Lawrance

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Kurt Lawrance of KTL Restorations about a unique program he and his wife created to recruit young people to the automotive industry.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs. 

In this episode, Woods interviews Kurt Lawrance of KTL Restorations about “Operative Talent”, a program he and his wife, Crystal, created to bring young people from local vo-tech schools into his shop to work on vehicles and cultivate their interest in the automotive industry. The program is so unique that it caught the attention and support of other organizations, including The Petty Family Foundation with Richard Petty, the Collision Repair Education Foundation and BASF.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: 100 Students in Their Shop with Kurt Lawrance:

