Body Bangin': 100 Students in Their Shop with Kurt Lawrance

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association's Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va.

In this episode, Woods interviews Kurt Lawrance of KTL Restorations about “Operative Talent”, a program he and his wife, Crystal, created to bring young people from local vo-tech schools into his shop to work on vehicles and cultivate their interest in the automotive industry. The program is so unique that it caught the attention and support of other organizations, including The Petty Family Foundation with Richard Petty, the Collision Repair Education Foundation and BASF.

